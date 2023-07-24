Join Annie & Cole for Clint Black at the Indiana State Fair Free Stage!

- Date/time: July 28th, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Free Stage, Indianapolis, IN, 46205
Make a fast break to the Indiana State Fair Free Stage on Friday July 28th to join Annie & Cole as they boradcast live from 4P to 6P from the Clint Black concert!
This year’s Fair celebrates The State That Grew the Game of Basketball, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment.
Bring your starting lineup for fun that’s as memorable as a buzzer-beater!
