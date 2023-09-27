Listen Live
Joe Nichols: Live At The Neon Cactus!

  • Date/time: Oct 6, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Neon Cactus
  • Address: 360 Brown Street, West Lafayette, IN, 47906

 

Joe Nichols live at the Neon Cactus on October 6th with special guest Nate Venturell!

Doors open at  7PM  and show begins at 8PM!

Advance tickets start at  $27.50

Advance VIP start at $50

AGES 21+ 

