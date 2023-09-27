- Date/time: Oct 6, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Neon Cactus
- Address: 360 Brown Street, West Lafayette, IN, 47906
Joe Nichols live at the Neon Cactus on October 6th with special guest Nate Venturell!
Doors open at 7PM and show begins at 8PM!
Advance tickets start at $27.50
Advance VIP start at $50
AGES 21+
