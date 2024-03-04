- Date/time: Mar 19
- Venue: Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Address: 140 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
Join us on March 19th from 5-7:30pm at the Indiana Repertory Theatre as we celebrate Women’s History Month with our Inspire HER honorees and recognize 30 trailblazing women in our community.
-
New Country Cash!
-
Franklin Theme Composer Reacts to Beyoncé's "Texas Hold ‘Em" Controversy
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Jelly Roll Addresses Criticism Over Indianapolis NBA Concert
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Lainey Wilson Got Rejected by American Idol 7 Times
-
Sam Hunt Summer On The Outskirts Setlist