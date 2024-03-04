Listen Live
Inspire HER

Inspire Her
  • Date/time: Mar 19
  • Venue: Indiana Repertory Theatre
  • Address: 140 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204

 

Join us on March 19th from 5-7:30pm at the Indiana Repertory Theatre as we celebrate Women’s History Month with our Inspire HER honorees and recognize 30 trailblazing women in our community.

