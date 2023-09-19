IndyHumane’s Mutt Strut 5K fun run!

Join the fun at Biscuits and Brews – IndyHumane’s 20th anniversary of Mutt Strut! This 5K fun run (or short walk) is a family-friendly event raising lifesaving funds for homeless animals in desperate need.

All registered participants will receive:

-Race bib

-Event t-shirt

-(2) Drink tickets (must be 21 years of age)

-Opportunity to sample a variety of biscuits (for humans and pups)

-Mutt Strut 5K finishers will receive a medal

Entertainment throughout the day will include:

-Dachshund Derby

-Costume Contest

-Parade of Adoptable Dogs

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TODAY!

Can’t attend…no worries! Even if you are unable to attend the event, you can support IndyHumane’s mission by donating. We even have a “Cat Nap Virtual Registration” in case you’d rather stay home but STILL GET THE T-SHIRT. Check out the ways you can make an impact. With your support, we can save lives and make a difference for people and their pets.