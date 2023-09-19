IndyHumane’s Mutt Strut 5K fun run!

- Date/time: Oct 14, 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: White River State Park
- Address: 801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
Join the fun at Biscuits and Brews – IndyHumane’s 20th anniversary of Mutt Strut! This 5K fun run (or short walk) is a family-friendly event raising lifesaving funds for homeless animals in desperate need.
All registered participants will receive:
-Race bib
-Event t-shirt
-(2) Drink tickets (must be 21 years of age)
-Opportunity to sample a variety of biscuits (for humans and pups)
-Mutt Strut 5K finishers will receive a medal
Entertainment throughout the day will include:
-Dachshund Derby
-Costume Contest
-Parade of Adoptable Dogs
Can’t attend…no worries! Even if you are unable to attend the event, you can support IndyHumane’s mission by donating. We even have a “Cat Nap Virtual Registration” in case you’d rather stay home but STILL GET THE T-SHIRT. Check out the ways you can make an impact. With your support, we can save lives and make a difference for people and their pets.
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
Win Jelly Roll's VIP Bad Apple Crew Experience with Hank-FM
-
Lainey Wilson Shatters Records with Nine CMA Awards Nominations
-
Win Jelly Roll Tickets!
-
Enter to win a 2-night stay at Getaway Brown County
-
Maren Morris Leaves Her Country Music Roots
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Morgan Wallen anticipated to open up a bar on Broadway