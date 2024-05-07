Indy 500 Tickets with Miller Lite

- Date/time: May 17, 8:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Kilroy's Downtown
- Address: 201 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Join Mindy and Hank-FM at the Kilroy’s Downtown on Friday, May 17th for your shot at scoring 2 tickets to the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!
