Indianapolis Home Show

  • Date/time: Jan 19 to Jan 28
  • Venue: West Pavilion of Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Indianapolis Home Show, presented by Everdry Waterproofing, January 19th through 28th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

Show Hours
January 19th – 28th, 2024
Mondays – Saturdays: 10am – 8pm
Sundays : 10am – 5 pm

