- Date/time: Mar 9 to Mar 17
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205
Indiana Flower and Patio Show presented by Miller’s Mini Barns, March 9th through 17th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, West Pavilion and Expo Hall!
