HARDY: Ticket Stop

HARDY
  • Date/time: May 22, 5:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Total Wine
  • Address: Hamilton Town Center, 13145 Levinson Ln, Noblesville, IN 46060

 

Join us Wednesday from 5-6pm at Total Wine and More in Noblesville for your chance to win the Coors Light Chill Deck tickets at for HARDY at Ruoff Music Center!

Don’t miss out on your shot at an unforgettable experience!

