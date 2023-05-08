HANK FM – INDY 500 TICKET GIVEAWAY!

- Date/time: May 19th, 9:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Ale Emporium Greenwood
- Address: 997 E County Line Rd, Greenwood
May 19th TICKET STOP in Greenwood at Ale Emporium !
Stop by to win tickets to the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500!
https://aleemporium.securetree.com/Locations/Greenwood/Menu/\
