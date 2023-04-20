Listen Live
Back To Events

GMR Grand Prix

Add to Calendar
GMR Grand Prix
  • Date/time: May 12th, 7:30am to May 13th, 11:30pm
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • Address: 4790 W 16th St, indianapolis, in, 46222

The Month of May shifts into gear May 12-13 as the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take on the action-packed IMS road course for the GMR Grand Prix. This family-friendly event will get you closer than ever to the twists and turns of the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track. Don’t miss your favorite athletes as they aim to be the first to conquer the legendary Brickyard in 2023!

Get Tickets For an Event

 

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close