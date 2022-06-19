Fuel Up For Freedom Friday at CountryMark In Greenfield!

- Date/time: June 30th, 12:00pm to 5:00pm
- Venue: CountryMark Station-Greenfield
- Address: 230 W. Osage St, , Greenfield, IN
Fuel up for Freedom Friday, June 30th, between Noon and 5PM at the CountryMark station in Greenfield. For every gallon of fuel sold, Co-Alliance will donate 50 cents to local organizations benefiting military families!
Mindy will be on site from 12- 2PM be sure to stop by and say hi!
