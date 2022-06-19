Fuel Up For Freedom Friday at CountryMark In Greenfield!

Fuel up for Freedom Friday, June 30th, between Noon and 5PM at the CountryMark station in Greenfield. For every gallon of fuel sold, Co-Alliance will donate 50 cents to local organizations benefiting military families!

Mindy will be on site from 12- 2PM be sure to stop by and say hi!

For more information on Freedom Friday: https://www.countrymark.com/countrymark/AboutUs/NewsReleases/tabid/169/Post/1202https://www.countrymark.com/countrymark/AboutUs/NewsReleases/tabid/169/Post/1187/CountryMark-fuel-stations-to-raise-money-for-military-families-with-Fueling-Freedom