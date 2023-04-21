- Date/time: April 27th, 5:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Corner of Meridian and Jackson Street
- Address: Downtown Indianapolis
FREE Concert on Jackson Street with Tyler Braden and special guest Tyler Poe on Thursday April 27th from 5:00-11:00PM!
