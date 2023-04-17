Firestone Legends Day Concert

- Date/time: May 27th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Address: 801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
Firestone Legends Day featuring Brad Paisley, Russell Dickerson, and Jackson Dean at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, May 27!
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" Reclaims #1 On Billboard Hot 100
-
Riley Green Changes Bud Light Lyric to Coors Light
-
Indianapolis' Honky Tonk Haven
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
What To Expect At Luke Combs New Honky Tonk Bar
-
Granger Smith Leaving Country Music For Ministry