Farm Aid Festival 2023

Farm Aid Festival
  • Date/time: September 23rd, 1:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Ruoff Music Center
  • Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060

Farm Aid Festival returns to Indiana on Septemeber 23rd at Ruoff Music Center!

Join Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Margo Price and MORE for allday music and food event focused on farmers as climate champions!

For more info and tickets go HERE

 

