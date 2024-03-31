- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
Get ready for an epic solar eclipse bash at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, brought to you in collaboration with WTHR! This is no ordinary event; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle where the sun, moon, and earth align, and we’re throwing a party that’s just as monumental!
This is more than just an event; it’s a festival of cosmic proportions, blending science, entertainment, and community in a spectacular setting.
Thirsty? No problem! Our bar’s got all the drinks you could want, ready to toast to the eclipse. Hungry? Feast your eyes (and stomachs) on the array of local food trucks with eclipse-themed eats that are out of this world.
This isn’t just an eclipse viewing—it’s the ultimate party, combining astronomical wonder with awesome music, food, and drinks. Mark your calendars, because you won’t want to miss this extraordinary experience at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Let’s make this solar eclipse unforgettable, Indy!
ALL GUESTS WILL RECEIVE A PAIR OF COMPLEMENTARY ECLIPSE GLASSES!
Camping, Walk-In & Advance Parking Available
Monday, April 8 Schedule:
9:00AM – Gates open!
1:40PM – Partial eclipse begins
3:07PM – Maximum eclipse
4:23PM – Partial eclipse ends
Featured Concessions:
Lunar Lemonade Shake Up
Cosmic Corn Dog
Eclipse Elephant Ear
Solar Flare Funnel Cake
Lunar Libations:
Moonshine Eclipse
Blackhole Bourbon Smash
Cosmic Cooler
Solar Spritz
Moonbeam Mule
CAMPING RESERVATIONS OPEN!
Reserve your campsite today to witness the Great American Eclipse of 2024! We have two different types of campsites to choose from; primitive and full hook-up (VIP) camping.
RV Campgrounds Full Hook-up (VIP) Information:
- For reservations beginning on April 7th – it is a minimum 2-night stay until April 9th
- Check-in on April 7th is 12PM to 7PM – Check-out on April 9th is 12PM
- Click here to make your full hook-up camping reservation!
Primitive Camping Information:
- Timed check-in begins on April 7th at 9AM. Please see below for available time slots. You must vacate your lot by 5PM on April 8th
- Purchase primitive RV camping below!
Indianapolis is expected to receive an influx of thousands of visitors for this historic event! Campsites are booking fast, you don’t want to miss out!
