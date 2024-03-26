Eggventure on the Canal: FREE

- Date/time: Mar 30, 1:00pm to 3:00pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Cultural Trail
- Address: Downtown Canal
Eggventure on the Canal is back on March 30, 2024! Eggventure provides an opportunity for explorers of all ages and abilities to participate in downtown Indy’s best scavenger hunt along the scenic Downtown Canal. This year’s event will again feature a scavenger hunt with several stops where participants will complete fun games and activities to earn their eggs.Walk, run, stroll, or bike between each stop. Participants who complete the entire hunt will receive a special prize!
Eggventure on the Canal is FREE to the public and family (and dog) friendly. Registration is preferred. Eggventure on the Canal is presented by the Indianapolis Cultural Trail with support from the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.
-
New Country Cash!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
The Best Bracket In Town: Burgers!
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Peyton Manning Would Pretend to Play Guitar with Kenny Chesney
-
WATCH: Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson's 'I Will Always Love You' Duet