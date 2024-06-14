CountryMark’s Fueling Freedom Event with Mindy Winkler

- Date/time: Jun 28, 12:00pm to 5:00pm
- Venue: CountryMark
- Address: 230 W. Osage Street 230 W. Osage Street, Greenfield, IN, 46140
Fuel up on Freedom Friday, June 28th noon til 5 p.m. at the CountryMark station in Greenfield.
⛽ For every gallon of fuel sold, Co-Alliance will donate 50 cents to local organizations with a mission of supporting local military families! 💗🤍💙
✨Join Mindy from 12PM – 2PM and register to a $150 gift card!
To register, stop by the CountryMark fuel station in Greenfield on Friday, June 28th. Purchase fuel while you’re there and you’ll be supporting local organizations with a mission of supporting local military families!
