CountryMark’s Fueling Freedom Event with Mindy Winkler

CountryMark Fueling Freedom 2024
  • Date/time: Jun 28, 12:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Venue: CountryMark
  • Address: 230 W. Osage Street 230 W. Osage Street, Greenfield, IN, 46140

Fuel up on Freedom Friday, June 28th noon til 5 p.m. at the CountryMark station in Greenfield.

⛽ For every gallon of fuel sold, Co-Alliance will donate 50 cents to local organizations with a mission of supporting local military families! 💗🤍💙

✨Join Mindy from 12PM – 2PM and register to a $150 gift card!

To register, stop by the CountryMark fuel station in Greenfield on Friday, June 28th. Purchase fuel while you’re there and you’ll be supporting local organizations with a mission of supporting local military families!

Organizations receiving this year’s donations include National Guard Family Readiness Groups and the USO of Indiana. Many of the National Guard Family Readiness Groups use the funds to send packages to deployed local soldiers, host summer picnics for soldiers and their families, and fund after-school programs.
For More Information check out their website! COUNTRYMARK.COM 

 

