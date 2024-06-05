Coors Ticket Stop: Kenny Chesney

- Date/time: Jun 15, 9:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Wolfies- Noblesville
- Address: 20999 Hague Rd #9015, Noblesville, IN 46062
Hang out with Hank-FM from 9-10p on Saturday, June 15th at Wolfies- Noblesville and enter for your chance to score 2 tickets to see Kenny Chesney with special access to the Coors Light Chill Deck at Ruoff Music Center!
