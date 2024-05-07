Listen Live
Coors Light Snake Pit: 5/11 Ticket Stop

  • Date/time: May 11, 9:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Ale Emporium in Greenwood
  • Address: 997 E. County Line Rd B, Greenwood, IN 46143

 

Rev your engines and roll to Ale Emporium in Greenwood on Saturday, May 11th from 9 to 10 PM for your chance to score passes to the Coors Light Snake Pit at the Indianapolis 500 on May 26th!

Join Mindy at the Hank-FM ticket stop for your shot at the ultimate Indy experience!

