Coors Light Snake Pit: 5/11 Ticket Stop

- Date/time: May 11, 9:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Ale Emporium in Greenwood
- Address: 997 E. County Line Rd B, Greenwood, IN 46143
Rev your engines and roll to Ale Emporium in Greenwood on Saturday, May 11th from 9 to 10 PM for your chance to score passes to the Coors Light Snake Pit at the Indianapolis 500 on May 26th!
Join Mindy at the Hank-FM ticket stop for your shot at the ultimate Indy experience!
