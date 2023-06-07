Clint Black Is Playing At The Indiana State Fair!

- Date/time: July 28th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205
Clink Black is coming to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Opening Day!
Get more info HERE!
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
Wallen In The Windy City Country Keyword Contest!
-
Caption Ideas For Country Concerts!
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Carrie Underwood Joins Guns N' Roses for Three Electrifying Shows
-
Jimmie Allen Lists 2.5 Million Nashville House Amidst Controversy
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Riley Green And Luke Combs Collab On New Version Of "Different Round Here"