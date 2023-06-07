Listen Live
Clint Black Is Playing At The Indiana State Fair!

Clint Black In Concert - Nashville, TN
  • Date/time: July 28th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
  • Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205
Clink Black is coming to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Opening Day!
Get more info HERE
