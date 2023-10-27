- Date/time: Nov 10 to Dec 31
- Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN, 46205
Christmas Nights of Lights is returning to Indianapolis for the 2023 season! Come see over 1 million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the show and begin a new Christmas tradition with us.
ONLINE RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED
No cash or credit will be accepted at the ticket booth. With the new reservation system, wait times should be under an hour.
$30 per car (up to 8 passengers & must ride together in a single vehicle)
SHOW ENTRANCE
Use the entrance at Gate 12 – located on 42nd Street
