Listen Live
Back To Events

Celebrate Summer at Kentucky Kingdom/Hurricane Bay with Dad!

Add to Calendar
kentucky
  • Date/time: June 12th to June 16th
  • Venue: Kentucky Kingdom

Listen to Annie and Cole Monday through Friday at 6:35a for your shot at winning one of the best ways to celebrate Father’s Day: with a 4-pack of tickets to Kentucky Kingdom!

Learn more about Kentucky Kingdom HERE!

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close