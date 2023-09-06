Bud Light Football Fest | Jan 4th

- Date/time: Jan 4, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Address: 10625 Pendleton Pike, Lawrence, IN
JOIN US on location on the Thursday listed below from 5PM-7PM!
This week’s show is at:
Jan 4th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 10625 Pendleton Pike – Lawrence, IN
