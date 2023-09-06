Bud Light Football Fest | Jan 1st

- Date/time: Jan 1, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Address: 10625 Pendleton Pike, Lawrence, IN
All Colts season long, Annie & Cole will be on location giving away Colts game tickets at a Buffalo Wild Wings near you to get ready for this week’s Colts game!
Come play a Football toss game to win prizes!! First place winner will receive a bud light cooler AND a spot in the bud light colts fantasy camp where one lucky winner will enjoy an on field experience with a chance to win $40,000…!! Second place wins signed colts memorabilia!
Bud Light will also be giving away merch!
JOIN US on location on the Thursday listed below from 5PM-7PM!
This week’s show is at:
Jan 1st | Buffalo Wild Wings – 10625 Pendleton Pike – Lawrence, IN
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
Win Jelly Roll Tickets!
-
Indiana Beer Festival Happening In A Corn Maze!
-
Enter To Win Mitchell Tenpenny VIP Meet & Greet Experience Upgrade!
-
New Details Of Eric Church's New Nashville Destination: Chiefs
-
History Made In County Music With Top Three Songs on the Hot 100
-
Listen Live To Win Taylor Swift Tickets!
-
Caption Ideas For Country Concerts!