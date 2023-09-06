Bud Light Football Fest | Dec 7th

- Date/time: Dec 7, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Address: 13868 East 116th St, Fishers, IN
JOIN US on location on the Thursday listed below from 5PM-7PM!
This week’s show is at:
Dec 7th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 13868 East 116th St – Fishers, IN
Future Events:
Dec 14th | Buffalo Wild Wings -1797 Melody Lane – Greenfield, IN
Dec 21st | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2330 North Morton St – Franklin, IN
Dec 28th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 1623 East Michigan Road – Shelbyville, IN
Jan 1st | Buffalo Wild Wings – 10625 Pendleton Pike – Lawrence, IN
