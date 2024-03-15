Listen Live
Blue Moon IMS Eclipse Ticket Drop

Blue Moon Eclipse IMS ticket drop
  • Date/time: Mar 29, 8:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: Park Place Pub
  • Address: 8594 E 116th St Suite 70, Fishers, IN

 

🌕🏁 Blue Moon Indianapolis Motor Speedway Eclipse Ticket Drop! 🌕🏁

Join us at Parks Place Pub on March 29th at 8:00 PM for a event you won’t want to miss.

🎟️ Ticket Drop: Be one of the lucky few to secure your spot at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the upcoming Solar Eclipse event!

We’re giving away a limited number of tickets, so arrive early for your chance to win!

