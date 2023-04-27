107th Running Of The Indy 500 Race

- Date/time: May 28th, 5:00am to 6:00pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Address: 4790 W 16th St, indianapolis, in, 46222
With four corners banked at 9 degrees, 12 minutes, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway drives more like a road course than an oval. But each of the corners is different, with weather influencing the car’s characteristics. The straightaways are 5/8ths of a mile long — time to catch your breath and dive into the next corner.
