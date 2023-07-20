Listen Live
Fiancé at the Fair! Your chance to Propose on Stage with Annie & Cole at the State Fair Grounds and Win a Shane Co. Giftcard!!

Published on July 20, 2023

It’s HankFM’s Fiancé at the Fair

Have you Found the one? 💍

Annie and Cole are giving you the chance to be a VIP and to propose to that special someone on-stage opening night at the Indiana State Fair.
AND Shane Co. will hook you up with a $5,000 gift card to pick out the perfect ring!

 

Simply Enter Below and share why you should be the lucky winner!

 

  •  3 semi-finalists will be drawn and each win $500 Shane Co gift card and get to attend a VIP gathering with Annie & Cole prior to the Clint Black show.

  • While on-site, a Grand Prize winner will be chosen and receive an additional $5,000 gift card.

  • At 6p, Annie & Cole will take the stage with the winner where he/she can proposal to him/her (beloved other).

