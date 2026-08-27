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Alec Pierce Returns To Colts Practice

Some 5 months after having surgery on nagging pain in his ankle/heel area, Alec Pierce made his practice debut.

Published on August 27, 2026
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WR-Alec Pierce
Source: WESTFIELD, IN – AUGUST 07: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp practice on August 7, 2022 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alec Pierce Returns To Colts Practice

INDIANAPOLIS Some 5 months after having surgery on nagging pain in his ankle/heel area, Alec Pierce made his practice debut.

That came on Thursday, August 27th, the final day the media is able to watch full practices this offseason.

With Pierce back, that leaves around 6 to 7 practices for him to ramp up his activity before Week 1 arrives on Sunday, September 13th.

As you’d expect, Pierce’s activity was very light on Thursday. He caught a handful of balls in warmups + individual periods before the his day was done. The Colts then broke into team periods and Pierce went to the side field to work with members of the athletic training staff, with Chris Ballard watching closeby.

When asked after Thursday’s practice if Pierce will get into team drills next week, Steichen was non committal.

“Week 1 is the goal,” is what Pierce said when asked about being ready for the start of the season. Pierce did say this 5-month break post surgery (his last practice was back in January) is the longest football absence of his career.

Now the question for Pierce is how much will his regular season playing time be impacted by missing more than 20 off-season practices.

Pierce has frequently been a guy playing north of 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in a game.

Will that be the case right away for him?

Even if Pierce isn’t being targeted on those snaps, the threat of his home run ability on the field is still something the defense must acknowledge.

Thursday marked the final practice of the week for the Colts. The team’s preseason finale will come on Saturday. Roster cuts from 90 to 53 will take place Sunday.

Pierce had to come off the PUP list by Sunday, or else he would have missed at least the first four games of the season.

Alec Pierce Returns To Colts Practice was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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