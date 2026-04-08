Harper Grace Performs Live from 93Q Studios
Rising country artist Harper Grace stopped by the 93Q Houston Federal Credit Union studios for an exclusive, stripped-down performance you won’t want to miss.
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The up-and-coming Texas talent gave us a closer look at her unique voice and storytelling that’s a bit of a throwback, yet feels original and authentic.
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During her visit, Harper Grace performed “Tattoos & Heartaches,” “Boys Will Be Boys” and “if daddy says no,” showcasing a mix of emotion, attitude and authenticity. Scroll below to watch each performance and get a feel for one of country’s rising stars before she hits even bigger stages.
‘Tattoos & Heartaches’
‘Boys Will be Boys’
‘if daddy says no’
Harper Grace Performs Live from 93Q Studios was originally published on 93qcountry.com