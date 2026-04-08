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Harper Grace Performs Live from 93Q Studios

Published on April 8, 2026

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Harper Grace Performs Live from 93Q Houston Federal Credit Union Studios
Country artist Harper Grace performs during The Lo Show on March 31, 2026, at the 93Q Country studio in Houston, Texas. (Jarrett Huff | Radio One)

Rising country artist Harper Grace stopped by the 93Q Houston Federal Credit Union studios for an exclusive, stripped-down performance you won’t want to miss.

RELATED: 93Q’D Up: Harper Grace

The up-and-coming Texas talent gave us a closer look at her unique voice and storytelling that’s a bit of a throwback, yet feels original and authentic.

RELATED: Ella Langley Calls Into The Lo Show!

During her visit, Harper Grace performed “Tattoos & Heartaches,” “Boys Will Be Boys” and “if daddy says no,” showcasing a mix of emotion, attitude and authenticity. Scroll below to watch each performance and get a feel for one of country’s rising stars before she hits even bigger stages.

Visit our YouTube channel for the full interview!

‘Tattoos & Heartaches’

‘Boys Will be Boys’

‘if daddy says no’

Harper Grace Performs Live from 93Q Studios was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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