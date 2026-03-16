Koe Wetzel Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Pittsburg, Texas native Koe Wetzel is set to make his Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debut Wednesday night on the rotating star stage at NRG Stadium in Houston.
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While there’s no official setlist available for the “High Road” singer, here’s a setlist of songs we could see him perform at RODEOHOUSTON.
1. ‘Something to Talk About’
2. ‘Fuss and Fight’
3. ‘9 Lives (Black Cat)’
4. ‘Twister’
5. ‘Love’
6. ‘Good Times’
7. ‘Good Die Young’
8. ‘Ragweed’
9. ‘Sweet Dreams’
10. ‘Drunk Driving’
11. ‘Queen of My Double Wide Trailer
A Sammy Kershaw cover.
12. ‘Time Goes On’
13. ‘February 28, 2016’
14. ‘Creeps’
15. ‘High Road’
Koe Wetzel Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com
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