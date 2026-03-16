Koe Wetzel Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Pittsburg, Texas native Koe Wetzel is set to make his Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debut Wednesday night on the rotating star stage at NRG Stadium in Houston.

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While there’s no official setlist available for the “High Road” singer, here’s a setlist of songs we could see him perform at RODEOHOUSTON.