Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Koe Wetzel Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Published on March 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Pittsburg, Texas native Koe Wetzel is set to make his Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debut Wednesday night on the rotating star stage at NRG Stadium in Houston.

RELATED: Who Drew in the Largest Attendance at RODEOHOUSTON?

RELATED: RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can’t Bring

While there’s no official setlist available for the “High Road” singer, here’s a setlist of songs we could see him perform at RODEOHOUSTON.

1. ‘Something to Talk About’

2. ‘Fuss and Fight’

3. ‘9 Lives (Black Cat)’

4. ‘Twister’

5. ‘Love’

6. ‘Good Times’

7. ‘Good Die Young’

8. ‘Ragweed’

9. ‘Sweet Dreams’

10. ‘Drunk Driving’

11. ‘Queen of My Double Wide Trailer

A Sammy Kershaw cover.

12. ‘Time Goes On’

13. ‘February 28, 2016’

14. ‘Creeps’

15. ‘High Road’

Koe Wetzel Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Up-Close Concert  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance

hudson westbrook flatland calvary hank up close concert
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Flatland Calvary or Hudson Westbrook

Zac Brown Band In Concert - Sacramento, CA 2010
Entertainment  |  anniefoxradio

Zac Brown Band’s “Give It Away” Named 2026 NCAA Tournament Anthem

4 Items
Local  |  Hannah Fink

New Restaurants Opening in Indianapolis in 2026

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Luke Combs Says Encouraging Young Artists Feels Like a Superpower

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Editorial Staff

10 Photos Of Ella Langley We Love The Most

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Two
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Cody Johnson Drops New Song “Blame Texas”

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby Boy

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close