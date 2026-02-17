Listen Live
Win Tickets: Indianapolis Sport & Travel Show – Motorcycle and Powersport Expo – Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo

Win Tickers: The Ford 71st Annual Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show—Feb. 20–22 & Feb. 25–March 1 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Published on February 17, 2026

The Ford 71st Annual Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show—Feb. 20–22 & Feb. 25–March 1 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

· Two weekends, one “cabin fever cure.”

· The largest outdoor-lifestyle event in the Midwest, bringing together boating, travel, fishing, hunting, motorcycles, and powersports under one roof. The show fills the Indiana State Fairgrounds with over 750,000 square feet of outdoor lifestyle inspiration.

· This is a multi-show experience: attendees can explore three major events with one ticket:

o Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show

o Indiana Motorcycle & Powersports Expo

o Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo (last weekend only)

