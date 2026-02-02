Listen Live
Register To Win | Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert With ERNEST
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With ERNEST

Register below and Join Annie + Cole along with our friends from Jack Daniels at The Slippery Noodle for a private concert with ERNEST.

  • Saturday 3/5
  • Before he takes the stage at the Old National Centre, just 25 Hank FM winners and their guests will get to meet ERNEST and hear an acoustic set.
  • Plus drinks/swag from Jack Daniels!

If you’re 21 and up, sign up below for you and a guest to win your way into another Annie + Cole Up Close Concert from Jack Daniels and 97.1 Hank FM!

