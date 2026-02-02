Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With ERNEST
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With ERNEST
Register below and Join Annie + Cole along with our friends from Jack Daniels at The Slippery Noodle for a private concert with ERNEST.
- Saturday 3/5
- Before he takes the stage at the Old National Centre, just 25 Hank FM winners and their guests will get to meet ERNEST and hear an acoustic set.
- Plus drinks/swag from Jack Daniels!
If you’re 21 and up, sign up below for you and a guest to win your way into another Annie + Cole Up Close Concert from Jack Daniels and 97.1 Hank FM!
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM