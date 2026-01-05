93Q Playlist: Our Favorite Country Songs of 2025

Source: (L-R) Ella Langley and Riley Green accept the Song of the Year Award for “you look like you love me” onstage during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA) Country music in 2025 delivered no shortage of moments — from breakout hits to songs that stayed spinning on repeat all year long. For 93Q, it was a year defined by big hooks, strong storytelling and tracks that connected not only with us, but listeners across Houston and beyond. RELATED: 93Q Playlist: Our Favorite Country Songs of 2024 This playlist brings together our favorite country songs of the year, mixing fresh 2025 releases with a few late-2024 standouts that never left rotation. These are the songs that set the tone, turned up the volume and soundtracked the year for the 93Q Country staff.

’20 Cigarettes’ – Morgan Wallen Picked by: Gerardo Love Music? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. From Morgan Wallen’s 2025 album, I’m the Problem, “20 Cigarettes” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and No. 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts, as of Jan. 5, 2026.

‘Back in the Saddle’ – Luke Combs Picked by: Jarrett The lead single from Luke Combs’ upcoming album, “Back in the Saddle” peaked at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart.

‘Bottle Rockets’ – Scotty McCreery feat. Hootie & the Blowfish Picked by: Jarrett “Bottle Rockets” is a collaboration between Scotty McCreery and Hootie & the Blowfish, from the former’s album, Scooter & Friends. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. It borrows lyrics from Hootie & the Blowfish’s hit song, “Hold My Hand.”

‘Brunette’ – Tucker Wetmore Picked by: Gerardo From his debut album, What Not To, Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” will be the fourth single from the record. The song is set to release on Jan. 12, 2026.

‘Choosin’ Texas’ – Ella Langley Picked by: Erica, Gerardo, Jarrett, Katelyn, Linda V, Lo, Mason Quite possibly the biggest country song released in 2025, “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley has peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, and is climbing up several others in the music industry. The song was written four writers, including Langley and Miranda Lambert.

‘Cowgirl’ – Parmalee Picked by: Riggs The lead single from their eighth studio album, Fell in Love with a Cowgirl, Parmalee’s “Cowgirl” peaked at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart.

‘Good Times & Tan Lines’ Picked by: Riggs The lead single from Zach Top’s second studio album, Ain’t in It for My Health, “Good Times & Tan Lines” has peaked at No. 12 on the Country Airplay chart as of Jan. 5, 2026.

‘Goose Chase’ – Muscadine Bloodline Picked by: Katelyn “Goose Chase” is the lead track from Muscadine Bloodline’s 2025 album, Longleaf Lo-fi.

‘Happen to Me’ – Russell Dickerson Picked by: Lo “Happen to Me” is the second single off of Russell Dickerson’s 2025 album, Famous Back Home. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, and the song’s dance went viral on TikTok.

‘Heavens to Betsy’ – Jackson Dean Picked by: Riggs The lead single from Jackson Dean’s album, On the Back of My Dreams, “Heavens to Betsy” peaked at No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart as of Jan. 5, 2026.

‘I Had Some Help’ – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen Picked by: Linda V The hit song from Post Malone’s debut country album, F-1 Trillion, “I Had Some Help” features Morgan Wallen, making for one of Malone’s biggest collaborations since entering the format. The song topped several charts around the world, including the Billboard Hot 100.

‘I Never Lie’ – Zach Top Picked by: Erica, Linda V Zach Top’s mega-hit single from 2024, “I Never Lie” became his debut studio album’s second single due to its popularity on TikTok and spins on some country radio stations. It peaked at No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart as of Jan. 5, 2026, and marked Top’s first entry on the Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 24.

‘I Know a Place’ – Zach Top Picked by: Jarrett, Katelyn “I Know a Place” is the ninth track on Top’s second album, Ain’t in It for My Health.

‘Killin’ Me’ – Parker McCollum Picked by: Lo, Mason “Killin’ Me'” is the second single from Parker McCollum’s 2025 self-titled album, which is set to release on Feb. 2, 2026.

‘Last One to Know’ – Gavin Adcock Picked by: Mason “Last One to Know” is the sixth single from Gavin Adcock’s third studio album, Own Worst Enemy. The song peaked at No. 14 on the Hot Country Songs chart as of Jan. 5, 2026.

‘Misery’ – Treaty Oak Revival feat. Muscadine Bloodline Picked by: Gerardo “Misery” is a collaboration between Treaty Oak Revival and Muscadine Bloodline, from the former’s 2025 album, West Texas Degenerate.

‘Need To’ – Gavin Adcock Picked by: Gerardo The second single from Own Worst Enemy, “Need To” peaked at No. 40 on the Hot Country Songs chart as of Jan. 5, 2026.

‘Number 3 and Number 7’ – Morgan Wallen feat. Eric Church Picked by: Jarrett “Number 3 and Number 7” is another collaboration between Wallen and Eric Church, from the former’s album, I’m the Problem.

‘On the Red River’ – Turnpike Troubadours Picked by: Mason “On the Red River” is the lead track off Turnpike Troubadours’ 2025 album, The Price of Admission.

‘Same Moon’ – Mitchell Tenpenny feat. Meghan Patrick Picked by: Riggs, Jarrett “Same Moon” is the second single from Mitchell Tenpenny’s fifth studio album, The 3rd. The song is a collaboration with his wife, Meghan Patrick.

‘Sounds Like Something I’d Say’ – Kassi Ashton feat. Parker McCollum Picked by: Katelyn “Sounds Like Something I’d Say” was released as a promotional single for the deluxe edition of Kassi Ashton’s album, Made from the Dirt: The Blooms. The song features Parker McCollum.

‘South of Sanity’ – Zach Top Picked by: Erica, Lo The second single from Top’s Ain’t in It for My Health, “South of Sanity” has peaked at No. 28 on the Hot Country Songs chart, as of Jan. 5, 2026.

‘Stay Country or Die Tryin” – Blake Shelton Picked by: Riggs “Stay Country or Die Tryin'” is second single from Blake Shelton’s 13th studio album, For Recreational Use Only. It peaked at No. 3 on the Country Airplay chart, as of Jan. 5, 2026.

‘Surrounded’ – Koe Wetzel Picked by: Mason From the album by the same name, “Surrounded” peaked at No. 49 on the Hot Country Songs chart, as of Jan. 5, 2026.

‘The Fall’ – Cody Johnson Picked by: Erica The second single from Cody Johnson’s ninth studio album, Leather, “The Fall” peaked at No. 13 on the Hot Country Songs chart, as of Jan. 5, 2026.

‘TN’ – Morgan Wallen Picked by: Lo “TN” is the 12th track from Wallen’s I’m the Problem.

‘Use Me’ – Zach Top Picked by: Katelyn “Use Me” was the fifth single from Top’s debut studio album, Cold Beer & Country Music. The song was a surprise hit for Top, and it peaked at No. 37 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

‘you look like you love me’ – Ella Langley feat. Riley Green Picked by: Erica Langley’s breakout hit from 2024, “you look like you love me” netted her and Riley Green five awards between the 2025 ACM Awards and the 2024 and 2025 CMA Awards.