Listen Live To Win Tickets To WWE Fastlane!

Published on July 10, 2023

Listen to Annie & Cole Monday-Friday at 6:35a for your chance to WIN 2 tickets to Experience the non-stop action of WWE Fastlane at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 7th and qualify for the grand prize ticket upgrade!

At the end of the week, we’ll randomly draw 1 lucky winner to receive the grand prize: upgraded seats and a special WWE Experience!

