New County Keyword: WIN Tickets To Dierks Bentley!

Listen for the New Country Keyword M-F at 9am & 11am M-F this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley with Jordan Davis and Tyler Braden, July 9th at Ruoff Music Center!

At the end of the week, we’ll randomly draw one lucky winner to receive a Dierks Bentley-approved, VIP Experience including (2) Pit Tickets -Or- Premium Reserved Seats, a private Pre-show Performance, Two (2) Drink tickets on Dierks, exclusive merchandise gift, Official VIP Laminates and more!