Kenny Chesney Once Played a Show at Peyton Manning’s Apartment

Did you know Kenny Chesney once performed at Peyton Manning’s college apartment in Knoxville?

Long before selling out stadiums with No Shoes Nation, Kenny was a local artist making his way up. Peyton recently shared a rare throwback photo from that 1998 apartment show to celebrate Kenny’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He captioned it, “Congrats to my good friend Kenny Chesney on being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Long way from playing my college apartment party in 1998.”

At the time, Kenny had just sung the National Anthem at a University of Tennessee game, which led to a friendship between the two that’s lasted nearly 30 years. And yes, the photo proves it’s been a while, because Kenny still had a full head of hair back then.