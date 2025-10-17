Jon Pardi & Randy Houser Join Cody Johnson for 2026 Rodeo

CoJo Nation, get ready! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has officially announced that Jon Pardi and Randy Houser will join Cody Johnson for his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at NRG Stadium.

This marks the fourth concert-only event in RodeoHouston history — and the first since George Strait closed out the rodeo in 2022. While there won’t be a rodeo competition that day, all the fan-favorite activities will still be open, including the carnival, shopping and dining areas, livestock shows, and exhibits across NRG Park.

🎶 The Lineup:

Randy Houser will kick off the night with his powerhouse vocals and hits like “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “How Country Feels.”

Jon Pardi follows with his signature modern honky-tonk sound and crowd favorites like "Head Over Boots" and "Dirt on My Boots."

follows with his signature modern honky-tonk sound and crowd favorites like “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt on My Boots.” And then — it’s Cody Johnson taking the stage to close out the night with that true Texas grit and heart.

This will be Houser’s first RodeoHouston performance and Pardi’s fourth, following standout sets in 2022, 2023, and 2025.

🎟 Tickets are on sale now at RodeoHouston.com. Prices start at $49, plus a small convenience fee, with multiple seating levels available.

The remaining 2026 RodeoHouston lineup will be announced January 8, 2026, with tickets for those shows going on sale January 15.

Mark your calendar — because on March 22, it’s all about good music, great company, and Texas pride under the NRG Stadium lights. 🤠

