Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Blake Shelton Reacts as Niall Horan Steps Into His Song

Thomas Rhett is stirring up laughs and a little friendly rivalry after swapping Blake Shelton for Niall Horan on a new version of his song “Old Trick.” The original appeared on Rhett’s 2024 album About a Woman, but the updated version features the former The Voice coach Horan, who’s taking on Shelton’s part.

To announce the collaboration, Rhett shared a playful “group text” between the three singers. He told Shelton he couldn’t shoot the music video and found someone to step in — assuring him it wasn’t a look-alike contest, just a bit of fun. When Horan jumped into the conversation asking if Shelton had heard their “new version,” Shelton’s shocked reaction was simple: “NIALL?!”

Shelton clapped back with his signature humor, saying, “First you steal my last shot at winning The Voice and now you’re stealing my song? Unbelievable.”

The playful jab refers to their time together on The Voice, where Horan joined as a coach during Shelton’s final season. The One Direction alum ended up winning his very first season, marking the end of Shelton’s legendary run on the show.

Despite the teasing, Rhett says the new version of “Old Trick” still has Shelton’s stamp of approval — even if he might be a little surprised by who’s singing his part.

While Niall Horan isn’t officially part of the country music scene, he’s been leaning in that direction lately. He’s posted videos performing “Old Trick” acoustically and even showed off a cowboy look during a 2024 concert in Austin, complete with jeans, boots, and a cowboy hat — earning the nickname “Cowboy Niall.”

Looks like country’s newest honorary cowboy just might be here to stay.