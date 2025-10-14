Listen Live
Celebrity

Blake Shelton Reacts as Niall Horan Steps Into His Song

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Blake Shelton Reacts as Niall Horan Steps Into His Song

Thomas Rhett is stirring up laughs and a little friendly rivalry after swapping Blake Shelton for Niall Horan on a new version of his song “Old Trick.” The original appeared on Rhett’s 2024 album About a Woman, but the updated version features the former The Voice coach Horan, who’s taking on Shelton’s part.

To announce the collaboration, Rhett shared a playful “group text” between the three singers. He told Shelton he couldn’t shoot the music video and found someone to step in — assuring him it wasn’t a look-alike contest, just a bit of fun. When Horan jumped into the conversation asking if Shelton had heard their “new version,” Shelton’s shocked reaction was simple: “NIALL?!”

Shelton clapped back with his signature humor, saying, “First you steal my last shot at winning The Voice and now you’re stealing my song? Unbelievable.”

The playful jab refers to their time together on The Voice, where Horan joined as a coach during Shelton’s final season. The One Direction alum ended up winning his very first season, marking the end of Shelton’s legendary run on the show.

Despite the teasing, Rhett says the new version of “Old Trick” still has Shelton’s stamp of approval — even if he might be a little surprised by who’s singing his part.

While Niall Horan isn’t officially part of the country music scene, he’s been leaning in that direction lately. He’s posted videos performing “Old Trick” acoustically and even showed off a cowboy look during a 2024 concert in Austin, complete with jeans, boots, and a cowboy hat — earning the nickname “Cowboy Niall.”

Looks like country’s newest honorary cowboy just might be here to stay.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

Birthday Bash! Presented by Hank Fm & Jack Daniel's
Events

Hank FM’s Birthday Bash! – Presented by Jack Daniels starring Parmalee!

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close