Luke Combs Teases Major Announcement Coming October 9

Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Luke Combs performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Combs is teasing something big — and fans are buzzing with speculation. The country superstar took to social media to share that a blockbuster announcement is coming on October 9, 2025, hinting that “what comes next” is something fans “are going to want to know about.”

In his post, Combs paired the tease with an explosive highlight reel featuring footage from his 2025 festival appearances, including his headline sets at Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. The singer urged fans to join his fan club at lukecombs.com to hear the news first, before it’s revealed publicly on Thursday, October 9 at 9 a.m. ET.

This year, Combs opted against a full-scale tour to spend more time at home with his wife Nicole and their two young sons, Tex and Beau, as they await the arrival of their third child. Instead, he performed select high-profile festival gigs — leaving fans eager for what’s next.

Now, with Combs promising something “bigger” for 2026, many believe he’s gearing up for a massive global stadium tour. While the “Hurricane” hitmaker has already conquered stadiums across the U.S., fans are speculating that he’ll take his show worldwide — with possible stops at London’s Wembley Stadium, Paris’ Parc des Princes, Dublin’s Croke Park, and Berlin’s Allianz Arena.

Fueling the rumors, Combs’ official Luke Combs HQ Instagram page — managed by his team — shared a video featuring clips of his performances over maps of the U.S., Canada, and Europe, suggesting an international run.

Adding to the excitement, Combs recently hinted at a return to London, posting photos from the Opry 100 Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall with the caption, “See you again real soon, London.”

Fans are also speculating that Combs might be preparing a concert film or documentary, given the cinematic quality of his new video and the fact that cameras have followed him at nearly every show in recent years.

Whether it’s a world tour, concert film, or something completely unexpected, one thing’s for sure — Luke Combs’ big reveal on October 9 is one fans won’t want to miss.