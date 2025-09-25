Brad Paisley Among 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

Source: DALLAS, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 01: Brad Paisley performs at the 2nd Annual UNICEF Gala 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas on February 01, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for UNICEF USA)

Brad Paisley, Emmylou Harris Among 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

Two country music icons—and four powerhouse songwriters—are headed into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this fall.

On Oct. 6, during the 55th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at the Music City Center, Brad Paisley and Emmylou Harris will be officially inducted, alongside acclaimed songwriters Steve Bogard, Tony Martin, Jim Lauderdale and Don Cook.

The announcement came from the Hall of Fame’s board of directors, who praised the group for their creativity, dedication, and lasting impact on the country music industry. These inductees will join the prestigious ranks of 247 previous members.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame is known for celebrating those who craft the lyrics and melodies that shape country music. With this new class, fans can expect a celebration of timeless songs, unforgettable performances, and a reminder of the artistry that keeps Nashville’s songwriting tradition alive.

