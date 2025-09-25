Listen Live
Entertainment

Brad Paisley Among 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

Two country music icons—and four powerhouse songwriters—are headed into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this fall.

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BP
Source: DALLAS, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 01: Brad Paisley performs at the 2nd Annual UNICEF Gala 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas on February 01, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for UNICEF USA)

Brad Paisley, Emmylou Harris Among 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

Two country music icons—and four powerhouse songwriters—are headed into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this fall.

On Oct. 6, during the 55th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at the Music City Center, Brad Paisley and Emmylou Harris will be officially inducted, alongside acclaimed songwriters Steve Bogard, Tony Martin, Jim Lauderdale and Don Cook.

The announcement came from the Hall of Fame’s board of directors, who praised the group for their creativity, dedication, and lasting impact on the country music industry. These inductees will join the prestigious ranks of 247 previous members.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame is known for celebrating those who craft the lyrics and melodies that shape country music. With this new class, fans can expect a celebration of timeless songs, unforgettable performances, and a reminder of the artistry that keeps Nashville’s songwriting tradition alive.

Brad Paisley Among 2025 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees  was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Entertainment

Have Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Split?

Music Survey HANK FM
Hank Exclusives

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close