Lainey Wilson Fans Can ‘Get Lost’ in Corn Mazes This Fall

Published on September 4, 2025

Lainey Wilson Performs Live For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series In Los Angeles
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Fall might not officially arrive until September 22nd, but with the NFL season kicking off, most Americans are already in full-on autumn mode.

Pumpkin spice is back at Starbucks, schools are in session, and the list of fall activities is piling up. And if you’re a Lainey Wilson fan, there’s a brand-new way to celebrate the season.

This year, more than 30 Lainey Wilson-themed corn mazes are popping up across 25 states, and even one in Canada.

The mazes are designed by a company called Maize, which has previously honored stars like Reba McEntire and Luke Bryan. Now, it’s Lainey’s turn to take center stage.

The company said in a press release, “In celebration of her current CMA honor of Entertainer of the Year, dozens of family farms are opening corn mazes paying tribute to Lainey Wilson.”

Or as they like to put it: you can “get lost with Lainey.”

Check them all out HERE

