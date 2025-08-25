Listen Live
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton Drop Retro-Themed Video

Published on August 25, 2025

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

If you haven’t watched Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton’s new video for “A Song to Sing,” it’s a must-see.

The clip oozes ‘70s vibes, filmed at the Brentwood Skate Center just outside Nashville. Miranda and Chris sport sharp matching suits as roller-skaters glide around them, setting the perfect retro scene.

Miranda tips her hat to Dolly Parton by wearing a pair of Dolly’s gold hoop earrings, while Chris nods to Kenny Rogers with a lion necklace from his estate. Adding even more sparkle, Chris’ wife, Morgane Stapleton, shows up in a dazzling gold pantsuit.

The single is proving just as big as the visuals. “A Song to Sing” notched the biggest streaming debut of Miranda’s career with over 3.3 million U.S. streams in its first week. It also soared straight to #1 on the Country Digital Song Sales chart.

