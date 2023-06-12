Listen Live
Listen Live To Win Tickets To See Bailey Zimmerman!

Published on June 12, 2023

Listen for the New Country Keyword at 9am and 3pm Monday-Friday this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bailey Zimmerman on March 1st at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre!

