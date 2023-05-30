Wallen In The Windy City Country Keyword Contest!

Listen live for the daily Country Keyword on 97.1 Hank FM to win 2 tickets to see Morgan Wallen on June 22 at Wrigley Field.

When to listen: June 5th-June 9th

Once you hear the word text it to us to be entered!

You will also receive a $200 gas card AND 2 nights in a hotel if you win!

So lets #HankItUp!