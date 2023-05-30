Listen Live
Contests

Wallen In The Windy City Country Keyword Contest!

Published on May 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

morgan

Listen live for the daily Country Keyword on 97.1 Hank FM to win 2 tickets to see Morgan Wallen on June 22 at Wrigley Field.

 

When to listen: June 5th-June 9th

 

Once you hear the word text it to us to be entered!

 

You will also receive a $200 gas card AND 2 nights in a hotel if you win!

 

So lets #HankItUp!

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close