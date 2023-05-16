You’re Invited to Annie & Cole’s Back 9 Brunch with Russell Dickerson!
Before you see him perform with Brad Paisley and Jackson Dean at the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday 5/27, join Annie & Cole and a select number of Hank FM winners and their guest to hang out with Russell at Back 9 Golf that morning.
- In addition to meeting Russell (and snapping a selfie or two)…
- You’ll get to face off against him playing Back 9 Golf (he’s a great golfer, don’t say we didn’t warn you)
- You’ll also be treated to a custom brunch prepared by Back 9’s chef.
Sign up below for you and a guest to win your way into this exclusive experience from Back 9 Golf, Annie & Cole, and 97.1 Hank FM!
