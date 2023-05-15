Win A Weekend Getaway To Fort Wayne!

This summer 97.1 HANK FM is partnering with Visit Ft. Wayne to create a chance for one of our lucky listeners to win a Weekend Getaway to Ft. Wayne with all the must-haves including a ticket package!
- 4 Tickets to the Botanical Conservatory – https://www.botanicalconservatory.org/
- 4 Tickets to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – https://kidszoo.org/
- 4 Tickets to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art – https://fwmoa.org/
- 4 Tickets to a TinCaps Baseball Game – https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne
- 2 Tickets to Science Central – https://www.sciencecentral.org/
- And a Vera Bradley tote/item – https://www.visitfortwayne.com/events/vera-bradley-annual-sale/
Enter for your chance to win below!
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
Riley Green And Luke Combs Collab On New Version Of "Different Round Here"
-
Jimmie Allen's Wife Reaches Out To Fans Amidst Allegations
-
Luke Bryan To Release "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" This Friday!
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Caption Ideas For Country Concerts!
-
Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!