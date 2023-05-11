BBR Music Group Releases Statement On Jimmie Allen’s Sexual Assault

In a shocking turn of events, a woman who previously worked as a former manager for country music artist Jimmie Allen has filed a lawsuit against him, alleging rape and claiming that her employer’s negligence contributed to the assault. The plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe in the legal documents, asserts that the talent management company Wide Open Music was aware of Allen’s inappropriate behavior but failed to take adequate measures to protect her.

According to the report, the 37-year-old Jimmie Allen is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021 while they were filming an episode of American Idol. The accuser stated that she woke up undressed in her hotel room with intense pain and bleeding after a business dinner, with no recollection of what had transpired. She further claimed that she was a virgin at the time and that the CMA winner allegedly insisted she take a Plan B pill.

She commented to People that “I felt completely disconnected from my body, overwhelmed by a sense of panic,” she recounted to the publication. She recalled being in a state of confusion when Allen allegedly uttered the words, “‘I’ve been thinking about this for so long.'”

She went on to describe the situation, saying, “He held me in place. At that point, any sense of physical agency was completely lost. I was essentially paralyzed.”

In response to the allegations, Jimmie Allen has faced significant consequences in both his professional and personal life. The country artist has been removed from the lineup of the highly anticipated CMA Music Festival in Nashville, scheduled to commence on June 8. Furthermore, BBR Music Group, the record label that represented Allen, released a statement on Thursday declaring their decision to suspend all activities with him, effective immediately.