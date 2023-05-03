Miranda Lambert And Beyoncé Collab Could Be In The Future

Miranda Lambert revealed her desire to collaborate with Beyoncé during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” With Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen asked the country star about her favorite past collaborator and who she still hopes to work with in the future during a game of ‘Clubhouse Quickie.’ Lambert initially struggled to name an artist she’d like to collaborate with, stating, ‘Everybody brings something different to the table. It’s always fun and, you know, cool to meet somebody new and get some of their creativity and mix it all up.’ But fellow guest Meghan Trainor chimed in, shouting, ‘I want Lewis Capaldi!’ which helped Lambert make a decision: ‘I want Beyoncé.’
During the rapid-fire questioning, fans also learned about Lambert’s first concert, which was Garth Brooks at Texas Stadium when she was just 10, her go-to karaoke song, which is anything by The Chicks, and the reality shows she secretly binges on, which are home renovations on HGTV, among other things.
Watch Lambert express her wish to collaborate with Beyoncé in the video below
