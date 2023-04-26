Riley Green And Luke Combs Collab On New Version Of “Different Round Here”

Riley Green and Luke Combs announced they were collaborating on a new version of Green’s hit song “Different ‘Round Here,” fans were excited to hear what they had in store.

The original version of “Different ‘Round Here” was released in 2019 and quickly became a fan favorite. The song tells the story of small-town life and the struggles that come with it. Green’s raw vocals and honest lyrics struck a chord with listeners, and the song quickly climbed the charts.

At a Country Radio Seminar luncheon in Nashville, Riley Green announced that “Different ‘Round Here” would be returning with a renewed appearance. This time, with the addition of Luke Combs to the track.

Excitingly, the release of the revamped single is just around the corner, with Green confirming it will be available on May 11th. Fans are eagerly anticipating the collaboration between the two talented artists and can’t wait to hear the result of their efforts.

Check out the older version below!